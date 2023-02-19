Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 82,408 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $119,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.28 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

