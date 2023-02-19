Orbler Price Tops $5.69 on Top Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $5.69 or 0.00023183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $1.07 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.00423982 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,895.43 or 0.28085308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.