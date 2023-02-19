Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 111.56% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
OGN opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
