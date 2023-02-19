Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $519.77 million and $23.38 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004318 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

