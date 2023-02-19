Osmosis Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $535.03 million and $25.48 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.00423962 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.87 or 0.28084041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software."

