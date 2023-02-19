Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $31,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after buying an additional 357,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,028,000 after buying an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

