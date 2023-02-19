Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,686 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Overstock.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $21.84 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a PE ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.40.
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
