Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $271,964.25

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and $271,964.25 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,428.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00398719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00091705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00656100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00554091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00172829 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,975,575 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

