PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $4.19 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00017085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $815.34 million and approximately $53.97 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 374,962,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,370,426 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

