Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,133,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,940,102. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,344,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,118,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,339,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,428,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after buying an additional 662,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Global Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on PARA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

