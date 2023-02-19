Parkwood LLC Acquires 10,998 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,412. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

