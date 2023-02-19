Parkwood LLC Acquires 2,475 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $3,550,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $50,191,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. 5,964,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,454. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $167.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,540,750.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

