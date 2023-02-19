Parkwood LLC Boosts Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 3,015.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422,115 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parkwood LLC owned about 1.01% of TG Therapeutics worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 611,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.04. 2,522,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,737. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGTX. Bank of America increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

