Parkwood LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.48. 822,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,888. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $361.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

