Parkwood LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parkwood LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,152 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 41.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $83.04. 4,424,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,768.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

