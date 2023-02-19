Parkwood LLC Sells 13,090 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after buying an additional 2,258,745 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,956,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

