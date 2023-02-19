Parkwood LLC Sells 415 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Parkwood LLC cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.53. 1,764,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,539. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.00. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

