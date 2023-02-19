Parkwood LLC Sells 4,737 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Parkwood LLC reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Primerica accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,032.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRI stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.66. 148,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $171.69.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair downgraded Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

