Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) PT Raised to $20.00

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Patria Investments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Patria Investments Price Performance
Shares of PAX opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $900.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $19.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 94.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after purchasing an additional 769,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 771.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 626,439 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $7,830,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
