PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,924 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.07% of PDD worth $56,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,210,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,435,000 after buying an additional 110,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 92.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after buying an additional 2,585,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,942,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,643,000 after buying an additional 288,228 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PDD from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

