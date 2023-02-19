Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Benchmark

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $153,298.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at $785,514,966.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

