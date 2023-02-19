PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lowered by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.43.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

