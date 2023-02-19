PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PEP opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.60.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.