PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $110,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,577,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,386,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 150,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,168 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

