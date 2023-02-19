Persistence (XPRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $406,730.39

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Persistence has a market capitalization of $86.67 million and approximately $406,730.39 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Persistence has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00426124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,001.35 or 0.28227197 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 165,452,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,152,895 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

