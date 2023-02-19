Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 0.7 %

WOOF stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

