Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 130,312 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,312 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.97% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $42,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $307,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $40.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.06.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also

