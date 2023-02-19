Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 2,970 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $49,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,606,000 after purchasing an additional 696,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,692.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 677,467 shares of company stock valued at $54,136,472. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

