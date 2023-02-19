Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 13,171 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.45% of Sensient Technologies worth $42,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SXT opened at $77.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.