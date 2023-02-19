Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 161,761 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,761 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.86% of Perrigo worth $41,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth about $59,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 227.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,174,000 after acquiring an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $24,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Perrigo by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after acquiring an additional 583,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perrigo Stock Up 2.4 %

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.41 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

