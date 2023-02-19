Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 17,840 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.12% of Trane Technologies worth $39,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,633,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

NYSE:TT opened at $184.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.78%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

