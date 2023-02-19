Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 682,366 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 682,366 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.77% of Rapid7 worth $44,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 15.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 96.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPD stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $118.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

