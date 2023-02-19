PLC Ultima (PLCU) Price Down 9.1% This Week

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $131,617.55 and $252,637.50 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for approximately $271.58 or 0.01099150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

