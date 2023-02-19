Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,935,000 after buying an additional 7,035,344 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Plug Power by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,922,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after buying an additional 3,493,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after buying an additional 2,615,081 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Plug Power by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,839,600 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

