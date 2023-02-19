Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €60.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PAH3 opened at €55.60 ($59.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €49.79 ($53.54) and a 1 year high of €97.66 ($105.01). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

