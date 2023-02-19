Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.57.

POR stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

