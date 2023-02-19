PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $370.55

PotCoin (POT) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $915,922.98 and $370.55 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00404785 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00028326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013605 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000817 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004179 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,100,962 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

