PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. PPL updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

PPL Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 87.38%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPL by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after buying an additional 1,672,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,090,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

