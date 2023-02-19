Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $55.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.43.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.