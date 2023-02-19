Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $55.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

