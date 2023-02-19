Prudential PLC Acquires 178 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 154.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 54,821 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 38.3% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 30.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.63. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $265.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

