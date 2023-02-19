Prudential PLC Acquires 28,053 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 465.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,930,000 after purchasing an additional 577,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,015,000 after purchasing an additional 259,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.10 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evergy Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.