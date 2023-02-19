Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 75,520 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 76,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

