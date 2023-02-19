Prudential PLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

