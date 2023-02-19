Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AOS opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

