Prudential PLC Purchases 898 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

