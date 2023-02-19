Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $219.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

