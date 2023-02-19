Prudential PLC Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Investment Management raised its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.5% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

