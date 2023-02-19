Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,687 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.0 %

KMI stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

