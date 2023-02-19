Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $354.84 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

