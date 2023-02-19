Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,864,000 after buying an additional 725,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,821,000 after acquiring an additional 284,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,595,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,985,000 after acquiring an additional 98,476 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,692,000 after acquiring an additional 42,899 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

